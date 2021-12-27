Tributes
14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina

By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:23 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in, WBTV reported.

Officers were dispatched to a car break-in Monday morning. The caller also said the suspect pointed a firearm at a resident in the area.

When police arrived, they chased the suspect who opened fire at them, striking one of the officers in the upper-body area, authorities said.

Police returned fire and the teen was eventually taken into custody.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

