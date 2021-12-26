Tributes
Testing site stays open on Christmas to keep up with strong demand

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed to someone who contracted COVID.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With demand for testing way up, a new testing site opened on Christmas Day at the Waikiki Shell.

The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii’s testing program, which is a partnership with the city, state Health department and DOE, has about a dozen sites across Oahu.

However, the Waikiki Shell was the only location open on Saturday.

According to Skye Kukonu, of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, they were supposed to be closed on Christmas. But with the rising case counts causing a high demand for COVID tests, they were asked to open.

“We had to put together a team probably in the last 48 hours,” said Kukonu.

“So, we actually have a team of probably about 12 today and all of us have been working these past two weeks as well.”

Testing has been non-stop these last two weeks. The staff says the majority of the people coming in say they were exposed to someone who had COVID.

“It is a little exhausting, but we want to help out the community as much as we can,” Kukonu said.

Despite it being a holiday, coming into work was no problem for these healthcare workers.

“I love Christmas, I want to help everybody,” said Kukonu. “Dinner’s not until later so this was this is just extremely out of pure responsibility for me.”

The Waikiki Shell testing site will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can register online.

Upon registering, you should get a QR code through e-mail, then all you have to do is present that and an ID at the testing site.

