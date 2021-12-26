Tributes
More clouds, showers may dominate the coming week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High clouds will increase over the state Sunday as a deep upper low develops to the northwest. Winds will shift out of the east-southeast, with an area of deep moisture forming to the west of Kauai. This area of heavy rain should remain west of the state, but showers could still increase over Kauai and Oahu.

The cutoff low is expected to drift southward and weaken on Monday and Tuesday, which could allow easterly trade winds and drier conditions to return. However, another developing disturbance could bring a period of unsettled and wet weather over the islands late in the coming week into the New Year’s holiday weekend. It’s still too far out to say for sure, so stay tuned.

(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a northeast swell will continue through Monday night, bringing moderate surf to north and east shores. Surf may rise to the ten-foot advisory level for east shores Monday. A small to moderate west-northwest swell is expected Monday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted overnight Saturday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

