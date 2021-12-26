Tributes
Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues

Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported a record 2,205 new COVID infections Sunday as the state continued to see an alarming surge in new cases.

It’s the first time the state has seen more than 2,000 new infections in a single day.

The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases osince the start of the pandemic to 102,389. Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 12,777 cases detected.

Meanwhile, the state reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,082.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 1,841 were on Oahu
  • 132 on Maui
  • 118 on Hawaii Island
  • 68 on Kauai
  • 17 on Molokai
  • One on Lanai

There were also 28 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

