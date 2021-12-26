Tributes
Diamond Head Classic finale canceled due to COVID-related issues

The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt...
The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt has been canceled.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt has been canceled.

Tournament officials made the decision due to health and safety protocols within the Cardinal program. 

The match will be declared a no contest, however the Commodores were named tournament champions.

Yet another cancellation in the Holiday tourney, after the Rainbow Warrriors backed out of their seventh place game against Northern Iowa on Friday.

Only two of the four scheduled games on Christmas Day were played as scheduled, South Florida and Wyoming, followed by Liberty and BYU.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

UH fans still in disbelief after sudden Hawaii Bowl cancellation
