Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
In record case count, Hawaii reports 1,828 new COVID infections; 1 additional fatality
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks tested negative for the virus, but seven staffers who...
White House staffers who visited Hawaii test positive for COVID-19
Lines were long Friday at a COVID test site at Honolulu's airport.
DOH cluster report: Over 150 COVID cases traced to restaurants, nightclubs on Oahu, Maui
COVID testing line
With COVID cases soaring, many turn to testing to keep their ‘bubbles’ safe
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii surpasses 100,000 COVID cases with 1,591 new infections; 4 additional fatalities

Latest News

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Testing site stays open on Christmas to keep up with strong demand
FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
"He-Man" from Masters of the Universe on Day One at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July...
‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members