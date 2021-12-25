White House staffers who visited Hawaii test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of White House staffers who visited Hawaii last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staffers were part of Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks’s entourage, who was on Oahu to visit the Red Hill Fuel storage facility last Tuesday.

Hicks tested negative for the virus, but seven staffers who accompanied her to military installations are now infected.

While in Hawaii, Hicks met with Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation.

