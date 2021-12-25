UH fans still in disbelief after sudden Hawaii Bowl cancellation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID-19 played a role in the last-minute cancellation of the Hawaii Bowl.

The Rainbow Warriors backed out after dealing with infected players and staff, less than 24 hours before theier face off against the University of Memphis.

The sudden decision leaving die hard UH fans in total disbelief.

“I’ve never seen, in forty years of being a fan, I’ve never seen a season of this much craziness.” Super fan Shane Agno told Hawaii News Now.

The News came down last night that the ‘Bows officially backed out of the Hawaii Bowl due to a rise in infections, leaving their roster too thin to compete against Memphis — a move that shocked the UH fandom.

I was joking around earlier that I was moping around all morning, but its actually not a joke because I’ve been moping around all morning.” Agno said.

Agno or better known as Lau Lau Head, has been a die hard rainbow warrior fan for decades with the Hawaii Bowl becoming one of the holiday traditions he looks forward to every year.

Christmas is not Christmas without Hawaii football.” Agno said. “We’ve had this bowl game for many years now and its like kind of a tradition almost for me and just the fact that it was snatched away in that last minute is just even more brutal.”

On the other sideline, the Memphis tigers were also reeling from the news, the team finding out just minutes before they were set to got to T.C. Ching field for their final walk through last night.

“You know I think about how hard our staff worked, right the equipment students that worked their tails off to move stuff around, all the people who put in these efforts.” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Really more than anything I felt for our players and I still do because anybody who was in that room saw tears, saw frustration and sadness.”

The Tigers don’t plan on trying to find a replacement Bowl game, instead focusing on getting the team back home for Christmas.

Memphis went home with the Hawaii Bowl Trophy, however their record remains at 6-6, while UH finishes the year at 6-7.

For those who had tickets to the game that never was, Hawaii Bowl officials say refunds will be made in full to the original credit card used for the purchase — it should take within five to seven business days.

