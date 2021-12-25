Thousands of military families affected by tainted water spend the holidays in hotels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy said it is trying to get some displaced families home by Jan. 10. But in the meantime, many are still living in hotels because the water in their home still smells like fuel.

There are more than 3,000 displaced families who were living on the Navy’s waterline, according to officials.

Navy Mom Jamie Simic and her loved ones are among them.

They’re staying in Waikiki at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alana. The last time Hawaii News Now talked to her she was being treated at Tripler Army Medical Center.

She is out of the hospital now, but said she and her family are still very sick.

Simic said staff here at the hotel have comforted her.

They’ve let her have a birthday party for her daughter, and on Christmas morning they will be opening up presents under the tree in the lobby.

“We’re getting by, we’re soldiering on,” Simic said. “We’re remembering what’s important, which is everything that’s in this room.”

“It’s the least we can do,” said front office director Ginger Dillman. “They do so much for us and sacrifice for our communities and our country. And this is a way that we can help them out in the time that they need.”

