Kahuku reclaims HHSAA Open Division State Championship after dominant win over Saint Louis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Sea rises.

The Kahuku Red Raiders reclaimed the HHSAA Open Division State Championship on Thursday night, dethroning Saint Louis at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium with a 49-14 victory.

The Koa Head Trophy is going back to the North Shore, Kahuku snagging their first State title since 2015.

Kahuku quarterback Jason Matiteragi finished the game completing 10 of 13 passes for 186 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while running back Kana Loa Kaluna came away with an additional three scores.

On the Defense, Liona Lefau racked up a game-high five tackles with a sack and an interception, while Leonard Ah You added on two more sacks.

The Red Raiders finish the season at an undefeated 10-0.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.