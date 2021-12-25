‘Iolani crowned HHSAA Division I State Football Champions after shutout 38-0 win over Lahainaluna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Iolani Raiders were crowned the 2021 HHSAA Division I State Football Champions Thursday night after a shutout victory over Lahainaluna.

The Raiders stymied the Lunas, 38-0 at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium to capture their first DI title in school history — both teams went into the game with multiple DII titles, but no DI titles.

‘Iolani suffocated the Lunas on defense, allowing just 132 yards of total offense.

quarterback Kualau Manuel finished the game completing 13 of 16 passes for 174 yards, three touchdowns to leading the Raiders into the history books.

On the other side of the ball, Bronson Morioka tallied a game-high eight tackles and one forced fumble.

The Raiders finish their storybook season at an unblemished 11-0.

