Hawaii surpasses 100,000 COVID cases with 1,591 new infections; 4 additional fatalities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,828 new COVID infections on Saturday, the third consecutive day the state’s case count has been over a thousand.
The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases over since the start of the pandemic to 100,184.
The state also reported four additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,082.
Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 10,821 cases detected.
Of the new infections reported Saturday:
- 1,310 were on Oahu
- 131 on Maui
- 77 on Hawaii Island
- 40 on Kauai
- 8 on Molokai
- 2 on Lanai
There were also 23 people diagnosed out of state.
The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.
Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.
