A few windward showers, slightly easing trades for Christmas Day

Radar shows some isolated showers around Hawaii on Saturday morning.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mele Kalikimaka! Most of Hawaii nei should experience a bright Hawaiian Christmas Day, with only a few light windward showers. The Kona slopes of Hawaii Island may still get more pop-up showers in the afternoon as a shallow band of showers continues to move southward through the island chain. Trade winds will ease a bit but it will still be locally breezy for some areas.

High clouds will be thickening over the state Sunday as a deep kona low develops to the northwest of Kauai. The low is forecast to dive southward and weaken Monday and Tuesday, shifting the wind direction from the southeast. The heaviest showers and thunderstorms should remain to the south and west of us, but the chance for rain will still increase, mainly for the western end of the state. Drier easterly trades are due back by midweek, but we’re tracking another round of unsettled weather late in the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
At the beach, moderate surf with some slightly overhead waves are expected for north and east shores. Surf could bump up again into advisory levels for east shores Sunday and Monday. West shores could get some small pulses, while south shore waves will be flat to minimal.

