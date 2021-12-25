Citing Covid issues and injuries, UH basketball pulls out Christmas day game in Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has pulled out of its final game in the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day.

The team citing COVID-related issues and injuries as reasons for their withdrawal.

The ‘Bows were originally set to face Northern Iowa at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“We’re extremely disappointed to not participate in tomorrow’s game, but it’s absolutely the right thing to do.” Head coach Eran Ganot said in a statement. “Our program didn’t have a single positive COVID case over the last 21 months and now we’re being affected like so many programs across the country.”

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but the priority remains to protect our student-athletes as well as those that we compete against.”

After losses againts Vanderbilt and South Florida to open the tourney, UH was set to meet UNI in the seventh-place game.

Prior to opening night of the Diamond Head Classic, starting center Mate Colina enter COVID-19 protocols.

The remaining teams are still set to play on Christmas Day with Stanford and Vanderbilt facing off in the Championsip game — tip off for that game is 3:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

