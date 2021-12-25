Amid COVID surge, Hawaii residents take extra precautions to mark Christmas traditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite record-high COVID case counts, Hawaii residents sought to carry on with their Christmas traditions — taking extra precautions along the way.

Pastor Wayne Surface of Ohana Baptist Church says about 200 people spent Friday evening at their candlelight service.

The pastor says COVID protocols included temperature checks at the door.

“We try to space people part with gaps between them and people wore masks the whole time for the service,” said Surface. “We also have two overflow rooms to give us more room space to spread people out.”

“We have not relaxed anything we were hoping to, but then of course the Omicron changed all of that,” Surface added.

“It was wonderful,” said Nicole Berg of Honolulu. “There was a very large turnout this year for mass.”

Others spent the day in search of last-minute gifts.

“Last-minute gifts are a great thing to put under your tree because it really helps to make people sparkle and shine,” said Mary Paul Kahn, of Kahala.

Some were stuck at the airport as hundreds of flights across the U.S. were cancelled.

Airlines like Delta and United say the omicron variant is putting staffing levels under pressure.

“It would have been nice to be able to get home at a decent time so that we could walk in and have Christmas so it’s a little disappointing,” said Melisa Griffith, who was traveling home to Kentucky.

“But you know, we’ll make it work.”

Officials say if you are scheduled to fly on Christmas Day, it’s best to check your flight status before you head down to the airport.

And instead of that big Christmas feast and celebration, families say they’re playing it safe.

“Instead of a big family dinner this year we’re going to have a little bit smaller one,” said Berg. “We’re going to hang out with our neighbors and have dinner with them.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.