Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally," Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The wife of the conspiracy theorist was arrested Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a “medication imbalance.”(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS (AP) — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur says stems from a “medication imbalance.”

Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest.

She has not received bond.

Alex Jones declined to say whether he’d been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent change of medication.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

