Bringing awareness to dangers of drunk driving, Maui families take their message to the streets

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As families gather for the holidays, others are grieving tragic losses.

On Maui, families of those killed by drunk drivers rallied and held signs Thursday with a message to their community: Life is precious. Drunk driving can end it in an instant.

So far this year, there have been 15 traffic fatalities in Maui County this year. That’s compared to eight this same time last year.

Nine of the 15 deaths are related to alcohol, speed or drugs.

“So important at this time of year, especially just to acknowledge, you know, the lives that have been lost by poor decisions in the past. And, you know, really, that we have the power, we have the opportunity to change that moving forward to, you know, try to end traffic deaths from speeding and impaired driving,” Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director, Lauren Armstrong said.

MPD recently released a video showing three victims who lost their lives to drunk drivers on Maui’s roadways. Their family members say the holidays are always a tough time for them.

Police want people to enjoy family time, but they want it to be done safely.

“We want everybody to go out. Enjoy your families this holiday. It’s been far too long that we’ve been able to get together. Get together, have fun with your families. But don’t let this be the last holiday that you have together in the family,” Lt. William Hankins, Maui Police Traffic Commander, said.

Maui police are stepping up traffic and DUI checkpoints around Maui. So far they’ve made more than 550 DUI arrests this year.

