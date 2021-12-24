Police arrest 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting man at Waianae Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teen accused of shooting and killing a man at the Waianae Boat Harbor on Sunday remains in police custody.

The Honolulu Police Department said 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent shot 28-year-old Jarron Crowell. Officers responded to the incident at 1:15 a.m.

Police sources said the victim was seen supposedly fighting with four others in the parking lot before the shooting.

Authorities arrested Vincent for second degree murder on Wednesday.

Charges are pending and HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

