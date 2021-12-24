Tributes
New York resident dies in apparent drowning in waters off Lahaina

Local Connection: Maui Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old man from New York died Wednesday in an apparent drowning in Lahaina, Maui police said.

Officials identified the victim as James Vanolpen.

Police said Vanolpen was one of four swimmers who needed help getting back to shore.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

