How are you celebrating the holidays? Share photos of your Christmas 2021 festivities!

It's Christmas in Hawaii!
It's Christmas in Hawaii!
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With family and friends preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hawaii News Now wants to see how you are making the most of the holiday.

While the pandemic is still ongoing, there’s a lot of joy and holiday spirit to go around.

From house decorations and shining lights to unwrapping presents and spending time with loved ones, share your photos by submitting them below!

