Hawaii reports 1,828 new COVID infections; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,828 new COVID cases Friday and one additional fatality.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 98,593.

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,078.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 9,433 cases detected.

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

1,547 were on Oahu

98 on Maui

91 on Hawaii Island

67 on Kauai

5 on Molokai

There were also 20 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 79.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.