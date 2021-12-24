Episode 16: Self-care during the Holidays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson talks with therapist Heather Pierucki on self-care during the holidays. She is an experienced therapist who specializes in helping the community understand trauma, its impact on the body, mind, and environment, and how to seek and find support for healing. Heather addresses the importance of prioritizing our mental health during the holidays and why self-care is important.

Remember to subscribe to ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes, click here to visit ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.