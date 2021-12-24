Tributes
Episode 16: Self-care during the Holidays

UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson talks with therapist Heather Pierucki on self-care during the holidays. She is an experienced therapist who specializes in helping the community understand trauma, its impact on the body, mind, and environment, and how to seek and find support for healing. Heather addresses the importance of prioritizing our mental health during the holidays and why self-care is important.

