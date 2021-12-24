To crack down on illegal fireworks, Honolulu police to beef up staffing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With New Year’s Eve just a week away, Honolulu police are calling on the public to obey the current fireworks laws and get permits for bigger explosives.

The Honolulu Police Department said it will be increasing staffing around the holidays to catch violators.

Authorities said they are also relying heavily on the public to report illegal activity in their area. Officials said if you see illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, it is important to document it.

“We’re going to ask them to provide a written statement and the law allows for the submitting of video evidence like cell phone video,” said Capt. Stason Tanaka of the Honolulu Police Department.

“So, if you have that kind of evidence, submit it to the officer, the officer will recover it as evidence, and then make the appropriate case.”

Officials said those caught breaking the law could face a fine of up to $2,000.

During last year’s New Year celebrations, HPD made just one arrest and issued 45 citations related to fireworks.

