City offers employees incentive for booster shots as dozens out sick with COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is giving its workers a free day off for getting a booster shot. It’s an incentive to try to boost immunity as COVID cases spike and dozens caIl in sick.

“It not locking down, it’s going out and getting a booster,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Only 25% of Oahu’s eligible population has received a third booster shot and Mayor Blangiardi says he’s worried about the health of city workers.

“Right now I believe we have 92 City and County workers that are out with COVID and obviously they are going to have to be out for a bit. We are trying to keep our core city services in tact as best we can,” said Blangiardi.

“I think what we are going to see is that many of us, most of us, all of us are going to have a close encounter with COVID over the next few weeks,” said Hiro Toiya, director of Department of Emergency Management.

Mandating the vaccine for city workers came with controversy. Now there are new concerns of waning immunity during another COVID spike so the city is giving workers an eight-hour day off for getting a booster by the end of March. Blangiardi says he wants the benefit to be a positive thing.

“We’ll give everybody who gets a third booster if they’ve already gotten it or if they are going to get it going forward, we are going to give them a full day off, a day off in 2022,” said Blangiardi.

From worries about side effects to being busy, reasons for delaying the third booster shot may vary, but the city’s emergency managers say don’t delay.

“I think getting the shot and potential side effects could be an inconvenience, but getting COVID is a much bigger inconvenience,” said Toiya.

Blangiardi says roughly 90% of city workers have been vaccinated.

