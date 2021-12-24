Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Citing surge in COVID cases, Rainbow Warriors will not participate in Hawaii Bowl

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced Thursday the Rainbow Warriors will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl against Memphis.

“We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” head coach Todd Graham said, in a news release. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”

A number of UH players and staff had contracted COVID-19, but the UH Athletics department also cited season-ending injuries and transfers as reasons for bowing out.

The Hawaii Bowl was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

It was supposed to be the Warriors’ 10th appearance in the game.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” said Athletics Director David Matlin. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans.

Hawaii Bowl issued a statement, that it was “disappointed” by the decision and thanked those who had a hand in putting the event together.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii sees dramatic rise in new COVID cases, with 1,511 additional infections, 3 deaths
Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.
40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway
Police were at the scene of the crash in Kailua Wednesday evening.
1 dead following crash involving motorcyclist in Kailua; police on scene
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 961 new COVID infections; 2 additional fatalities
Heavy rains battered Maui and Hawaii Island, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii...
Flood advisory canceled for Hawaii Island, but threat of heavy rain persists

Latest News

Hawaii Bowl called off
Citing surge in COVID cases, Rainbow Warriors will not participate in Hawaii Bowl
The first day of the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is in the books, with the...
UH’s Coleman posts career night in ‘Bows loss to Vanderbilt in Diamond Head Classic opener
The 2021 ‘Iolani Classic wrapped up Wednesday night with California’s Sierra Canyon taking the...
California’s Sierra Canyon wins 2021 ‘Iolani Classic
The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team makes a mid-season acquisition, adding another...
‘Bows basketball adds point guard to roster ahead of Diamond Head Classic