Citing surge in COVID cases, Rainbow Warriors will not participate in Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced Thursday the Rainbow Warriors will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl against Memphis.

“We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” head coach Todd Graham said, in a news release. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”

A number of UH players and staff had contracted COVID-19, but the UH Athletics department also cited season-ending injuries and transfers as reasons for bowing out.

The Hawaii Bowl was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

It was supposed to be the Warriors’ 10th appearance in the game.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” said Athletics Director David Matlin. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans.

Hawaii Bowl issued a statement, that it was “disappointed” by the decision and thanked those who had a hand in putting the event together.

This story will be updated.

