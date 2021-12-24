Businesses relieved by mayor’s decision to not implement new COVID restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID cases sky-rocketed within the last two weeks, businesses are taking protections in their own hands.

To workout at Crossfit 808, Coach Lei Ka’auamo said anyone who travels off island must show a negative test within 48 hours upon arriving on Oahu.

If they don’t take a test, then they would have to at least stay out for ten days and be symptom free.

“What we’re doing is just trying to make sure that we keep everybody safe, regardless if they’re vaccinated or not,” said Ka’auamo.

And while salons aren’t required to check for vaccination statuses or a test, the Founder of Dada Spa, Salon & Café, Richie Miao isn’t taking any chances.

“It’s our responsibility to be able to keep everyone in a safety environment and that’s why we are taking the extra step,” said Miao.

They’ve been doing so since Safe Access Oahu began.

“COVID is not going to go away, it’s evolving, but we just have to do our part,” said Miao. “I think everyone [needs to] do their own part and be more cautious about each other.”

And personal responsibility is what it’s come down to.

Many businesses are relieved by Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s decision to not implement new COVID restrictions.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve people of Hawaii, especially during this holiday season,” said Steven Matsuno, vice president and general manager of Dada Spa, Salon & Café. “So, any more curveballs, any more changes would be difficult.”

Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii agrees.

“We are grateful that more restrictions will not be placed on retail,” said Yamaki in a statement.

“Retailers have always taken the pandemic seriously and we continue to implement precautions.”

Yamaki also said many stores are still limiting the number of customers inside at a time and more retailers are actually offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots in stores.

