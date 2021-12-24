Bringing joy to the Big Island, this homeowner puts on annual holiday lights show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A free holiday lights show on the Big Island is preparing for its annual tradition.

Stan Oshiro of Puna has been putting together a more elaborate show every year since 2008.

He spends all of November building, programming and synchronizing more than 23,000 pixels. The lights are more advanced than regular string lights, and they’re part of what makes the show so magical.

“All the young kids even up to the old folks, they’re really happy to have such an item like this to go to each night,” Oshiro said. “Some people come multiple nights in a season.”

Oshiro said so many people come out to watch the show that he and his neighbor valet cars to make sure people arrive safely.

If you’re driving up for the light show, make sure to tune in through your car radio for the full experience.

The show runs through Dec. 31 every night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

