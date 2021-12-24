Tributes
Breezy trades, only brief showers expected for the Christmas holidays

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Locally breezy trades will bring passing low clouds and brief windward showers, with slightly weaker winds by Christmas Day. Some pop-up showers are still possible for the Kona side of Hawaii island. Atmospheric conditions are still a bit unstable, but there’s very little incoming moisture, which should limit shower activity.

Looking ahead, a kona low developing well to the west could bring the potential for increased showers from Sunday into Tuesday. It will likely come closest to the state Monday, with the wettest conditions likely Monday and Tuesday. At this point we can’t totally rule out flooding or thunderstorms, but breezy winds may limit that threat. We’ll keep an eye on that for you.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

At the beach, a high surf advisory has been extended for east-facing shores. Surf on north shores will also remain elevated from a lingering north-northeast swell. Surf on west and south shores will be small for the next several days. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up until 6 p.m Friday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island, and until 6 a.m. Friday for remaining coastal waters.

