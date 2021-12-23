Tributes
Women’s correctional facility inmate dead after being found unresponsive

Prison cell / file image
Prison cell / file image(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old inmate was found unresponsive at the Women’s Correctional Facility in Kailua, according to sources.

The inmate was discovered Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Sources said first responders arrived and took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are unclear at this time. Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Department of Public Safely for more information.

This story will be updated.

