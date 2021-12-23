Women’s correctional facility inmate dead after being found unresponsive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old inmate was found unresponsive at the Women’s Correctional Facility in Kailua, according to sources.

The inmate was discovered Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Sources said first responders arrived and took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are unclear at this time. Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Department of Public Safely for more information.

This story will be updated.

