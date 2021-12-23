Tributes
What you need to know to have a successful Festivus celebration

The holiday’s tagline is, “a Festivus for the rest of us.”
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Festivus is the non-commercial holiday celebration, made popular by an episode of “Seinfeld,” and comes around each Dec. 23.

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, followed by the “airing of grievances,” in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there are the “feats of strength,” which is basically wrestling. Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

Festivus was created by Reader’s Digest editors and author Daniel O’Keefe who first celebrated it in 1966.

His son, a writer of Seinfeld, wrote the episode that featured Festivus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

