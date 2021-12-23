Tributes
As COVID cases rise, Honolulu mayor says no plans to shut down, urges vaccination

This comes as the state saw its highest single-day COVID count since August, reporting 1,511 infections and three additional deaths.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Christmas just a few days away, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is urging Oahu residents to remain vigilant and take extra precautions as Hawaii sees a concerning rise in COVID cases.

In a press conference on Thursday, Blangiardi said at this time, the city will not shutdown any large events or reinstate restrictions — citing that Safe Access Oahu is in place. He added that it is now up to residents to make decisions on their own regarding the risk of the activities they choose to participate in.

With many people planning to gather with family and friends for the holidays, the mayor is advising everyone to celebrate outdoors if possible and to wear masks when needed.

This comes as the state saw its highest single-day COVID case count since August, reporting 1,511 infections and three additional deaths. Oahu reported 1,293 cases on Thursday.

Blangiardi said that the city is monitoring the strain rising COVID infections could have on hospitals.

The mayor said that 69 people infected with the virus are currently in Oahu’s hospitals and 10 are in the ICU. He added that roughly two-thirds of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.

“We expect the cases we saw today to increase even further,” Blangiardi said. Because of this, he is urging residents to get vaccinated and for those who are eligible to get a booster shot.

This story will be updated.

