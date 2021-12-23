Wailuku couple wants awareness after vicious dog attack

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui couple is demanding change after another vicious dog attack.

A Wailuku woman said she was walking her dogs, Tater and Pepper, on Saturday when an unleashed dog charged at them right outside their home.

“It ended up dodging me and coming around and grabbing Tater by the back and it lifted her and shook her, and I immediately just started screaming for help,” said Patti Dellaport.

Luckily Dellaport’s husband Jacob was home and heard her cries for help.

“I seen her on the ground and the dog had Tater by the back and was pulling her back, and I could see the teeth, I could see everything,” Jacob Boteilho said.

After a struggle, Boteilho managed to rescue his wife and his dogs.

With just a few scrapes to his hands, her legs, and puncture wounds to Pepper’s face and Tater’s body, the couple knows they are fortunate.

But they want the community to be aware of the incident and hope to encourage responsible pet ownership.

“Obviously it was a horrifying, frightening experience for the victims. I feel so very sorry for them,” said Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee who represents the district. “This is all preventable because if everybody followed the leash laws and control their pets, these kinds of horrible accidents wouldn’t occur.”

A violation of the county’s leash law has a maximum penalty of $500.

“There’s just no enforcement and it’s not that I am wanting to punish people. Accidents happen, I know. But when something happens, there needs to be accountability,” Dellaport said.

Maui County officials said dog bite cases are a civil matter and are forwarded to the Maui Humane Society for investigations.

Lee said she would support more funding to the Maui Humane Society for more training and to ramp up enforcement efforts.

The Maui Humane Society says it is unable to comment on the case because it’s still under investigation.

Dellaport said the dog’s owner later notified them that they voluntarily euthanized their pet.

“I really just want to prevent these situations from happening in the first place,” said Dellaport.

