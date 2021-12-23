UH’s Coleman posts career night in ‘Bows loss to Vanderbilt in Diamond Head Classic opener

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first day of the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is in the books, with the Univeristy of Hawaii falling to Vanderbilt in the night cap.

Despite a late game surge, the ‘Bows fell to Vandy 68-54 on Wednesday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Leading the way for UH was a career performance by Noel Coleman who poured in a game and career-high 31 points, the sophomore shooting 12-of-19 from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

On the other side of the court, the Commodores were led by Scottie Pippen jr.’s team-high 21 points — Pippen the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

The Dores advance to the semifinals to face BYU, while Hawaii is set to meet South Florida in the consolation bracket.

