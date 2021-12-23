Tributes
As UH extends telework policy, epidemiologist weighs in on future of in-person instruction

As of now, the University of Hawaii is slated to resume full in-person instruction by Spring 2022. However, the current Omicron surge could change those plans.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii announced Wednesday it will be extending its current telework policy by a month.

The original policy was scheduled to end on Dec. 31.

The school says the extension will allow more time for the administration to go through their voluntary telework requests for the new policy.

The new guidelines will still take effect on Jan. 3 alongside the mandatory vaccination policy for both employees and students.

As of now, the University of Hawaii is slated to resume full in-person instruction by spring 2022.

However, the current Omicron surge could change those plans.

In a recent webinar, East-West Center fellow and epidemiologist Dr. Tim Brown said it’s too early to tell if the university should push back its in-person return date and the state needs to be vigilant of how the wave unfolds.

“We need to get a better handle on what actually happens in terms of severity in those who are vaccinated and previously infected,” Dr. Brown said. “Get a clear clinical picture of what’s actually going on. We also don’t know how this wave is gonna play out here in Hawaii, whether it rises and then falls, whether it rises and stays at a higher level. We don’t know that at this point.”

Brown also stressed the importance of getting a booster shot as it doubles the protection against the strain and says leaders should strongly consider changing the definition of fully immunized to three shots.

“I actually think we should be moving to a definition of fully vaccinated meaning with booster,” Dr. Brown said. “There are a lot of people now in the public health community that are pushing for that, especially with Omicron now, we know that the transmission protection drops substantially if you’re not boosted.”

The state says more 326,000 third doses have been administered.

Nationally, universities such as Yale and Harvard are now mandating boosters for all students and faculty.

UH-Manoa currently requires full vaccinations, but in regard to a mandatory third shot, a UH spokesperson told Hawaii News Now that “everything is on the table,” but at this time, no decisions have been made requiring boosters.

