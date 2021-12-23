Tours to USS Arizona Memorial remain suspended until at least early next year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tours to Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial will likely be suspended until the new year, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

In a statement, NPS said Navy Facilities is still making repairs to the shoreside loading dock.

Officials want to remind the public that anyone can still visit the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center grounds, museums and park films without a reservation. However, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and visitor center will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Earlier this month, park officials suspended public programs to the historic site after discovering issues to the shoreside dock. They did not provide specific details as to what the issue was.

The shoreside dock has a recent history of problems leading to lengthy cancellations of tours and operations.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.