Seven-time cancer survivor will sing the National Anthem at the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just before the kickoff at the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Edward Schrank will step up to the microphone and sing the Star-Spangled Banner. He promises to give it all of his heart and soul.

“I just really enjoy 100 percent effort, every single moment,” he said.

Schrank is a seven-time cancer survivor and a walking miracle. Singing the National Anthem at major sporting events is how he faces his fear.

“I’m terrified of singing, and that’s why I enjoy it,” he said.

Before he began singing the anthem, he served 15 years in the United States Marine Corps, and he loved every minute.

“People talk about sacrifices, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It was an honor to serve,” he said.

But during deployments, he was exposed to toxic chemicals that caused the cancer.

“We knew right away that it was from, not bathing in jet fuel but being soaked in it on a number of occasions,” he said.

The cancer started in his left tear duct and spread. Three of the times he battled the disease, doctors said he wouldn’t survive.

That radically changed his outlook on life.

“If someone were to promise me an average life span. I would not trade that for what I have learned from this pathway,” he said.

Doctors removed parts of his jaw and told him he wouldn’t be able to speak, let alone sing. That’s a big reason why he uses his voice.

“I don’t know what the definition of a singer is,” he said. “There was a moment where I heard this noise coming out of me, and I felt like, ‘I’m a singer.’”

Schrank, 45, has performed the National Anthem in about 30 stadiums, for Major League Baseball, the NFL and NASCAR. He says he’s never more alive than during the 90 seconds it takes to sing the Star-Spangled Banner.

“I may have sung the best one ever in my living room,” he jokes. “I’m trying to get that done in a stadium.”

The National Anthem has given Schrank a platform to share his cancer story. He’s undergoing an experimental treatment that he hopes will lead to a sustainable cure.

