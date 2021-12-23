Tributes
Plan that reimagines industrial area near airport’s rail station approved in unanimous vote

Rail / file image
Rail / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Planning Commission Wednesday approved the airport transit-oriented development plan.

The plan, approved by a 9-0 vote, could result in more residential development near rail project’s Lagoon Drive station but not at the expense of current industrial tenants.

“It’s envisioned like a live-work situation where you could have up to ten residential units above industrial uses,” said Tim Streitz, lead transit-oriented development planner for the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

The area is a hub for industrial companies and manufacturers but some tenants worry that the new transit-oriented development zoning will lead to an increase in commercial businesses and will result in higher land values that force some existing businesses from the area.

For that reason, the city said its TOD plan will place a priority on industrial tenants in that area to preserve the business now operating there.

“Industry from Kakaako to Kalihi is kind of being pushed out more to the other side. So through our outreach, respondents identified this as critical to maintain just because of their centralized location,” said Streitz.

