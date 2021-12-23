Parker Ranch to break ground on solar farm in effort to supply clean energy to Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ranch on Hawaii Island is working on a solar project to supply clean, renewable energy to 15,000 homes.

Parker Ranch said it will break ground early in 2022.

The 300-acre solar farm near the ranch’s industrial park, off of Mamalahoa Highway, is expected to help reduce electricity bills and create new jobs.

The 30-megawatt project will provide electricity to Hawaiian Electric.

Parker Ranch said the project will also generate nearly 20% of the island’s baseload electricity requirements, avoiding fossil fuel consumption of over 500,000 barrels of oil over 25 years.

The decision to move toward sustainable plans came as the ranch was severely impacted by wildfires in August.

