Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Parker Ranch to break ground on solar farm in effort to supply clean energy to Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ranch on Hawaii Island is working on a solar project to supply clean, renewable energy to 15,000 homes.

Parker Ranch said it will break ground early in 2022.

The 300-acre solar farm near the ranch’s industrial park, off of Mamalahoa Highway, is expected to help reduce electricity bills and create new jobs.

The 30-megawatt project will provide electricity to Hawaiian Electric.

Parker Ranch said the project will also generate nearly 20% of the island’s baseload electricity requirements, avoiding fossil fuel consumption of over 500,000 barrels of oil over 25 years.

The decision to move toward sustainable plans came as the ranch was severely impacted by wildfires in August.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.
40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 961 new COVID infections; 2 additional fatalities
Heavy rains battered Maui and Hawaii Island, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii...
Flood advisory canceled for Hawaii Island, but threat of heavy rain persists
Police were at the scene of the crash in Kailua Wednesday evening.
1 dead following crash involving motorcyclist in Kailua; police on scene
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation

Latest News

Authorities said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Halemaumau Street.
Honolulu police investigate accidental shooting that left man in serious condition
The boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.
Boil water advisory still in effect for some Upper Kula residents after E. Coli detected
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2021)
Hawaii counts 74 cases of Omicron, but experts say it’s likely already the dominant variant
Hawaii counts 74 cases of Omicron, but experts say it’s likely already the dominant variant