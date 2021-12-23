Kailua Road closed in both directions following crash involving motorcyclist
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have shut down Kailua Road in both directions following a crash Wednesday evening.
Details on the crash are limited at this time, however it involved a motorcyclist.
It happened just before 4:45 p.m. near the entrance of Kailua Town at the intersection of Hamakua Drive and Kainehe Streets.
Emergency crews and traffic investigators are on scene. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
