House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

FILE - House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and Chairman of the House Select...
FILE - House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021, on the coronavirus crisis. Clyburn said Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. “No one is immune.”

The South Carolina Democrat said he tested negative for COVID-19 last week ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University.

“On Sunday, my entire family took at-home tests as a precaution prior to my granddaughter’s wedding, which took place today,” he said. The home test was inconclusive, he said, and he quarantined and took another test Monday.

Clyburn said it took 56 hours to get results, which came back positive. He remains quarantined and missed the wedding.

Two senators and another House lawmaker said recently they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated: U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

