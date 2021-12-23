Honolulu police investigate accidental shooting that left man in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said it is investigating after a man was accidentally shot in Niu Valley.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Halemaumau Street.

Officials said the 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said someone else accidentally set off the firearm, hitting the victim in the arm and abdomen.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested.

