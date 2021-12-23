Forecast: A little turbulent for Santa when he arrives to the islands with breezy trade winds and passing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Count down to Christmas! And Santa’s getting ready for the Big day! Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas! And last days of 2021!

Breezy trade winds will deliver clouds and passing showers to windward areas, with some briefly spreading leeward, followed by a slight decrease in winds on Christmas Day. A deep low will develop several hundred miles northwest of Kauai on Sunday then dive south and weaken Monday and Tuesday. During this time, local winds will shift out of the east to southeast and an increase in clouds and showers will be possible, especially over the western end of the state. Easterly trade winds are expected to return by mid week.

Tracking trade wind swell...

Elevated surf along north and east facing shores will persist tonight as the current north- northeast swell holds then slowly declines Saturday. The High Surf Advisory has been extended for east facing shores through Saturday afternoon. East facing shore surf may drop briefly just below advisory levels late Saturday, however if observations continue to come in 2 to 3 feet above guidance, advisory level conditions may persist into early next week as a larger, short period northeast swell is expected to build late Saturday into the first half of next week. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persist through most of next week as a series of west- northwest swells builds into the region.

