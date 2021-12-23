Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, lighter winds due just before the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will weaken somewhat by Christmas Day, then strengthen again from Sunday into next week. The trade winds will delivering passing low clouds and brief showers to windward areas, occasionally spreading leeward. A kona low developing well west of the islands this weekend may bring the potential for increased showers from Sunday into next week, and may turn winds to the southeast for a day or two.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the east facing shores. East shore surf could become elevated again as trade winds strengthen upwind of the islands Sunday and early next week. Due to a blocking pattern over the Pacific, only very small pulses of northwest swell are expected through the week.

