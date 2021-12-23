Tributes
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, lighter winds due just before the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will weaken somewhat by Christmas Day, then strengthen again from Sunday into next week.

The trade winds will delivering passing low clouds and brief showers to windward areas, occasionally spreading leeward.

A kona low developing well west of the islands this weekend may bring the potential for increased showers from Sunday into next week, and may turn winds to the southeast for a day or two.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east facing shores.

East shore surf could become elevated again as trade winds strengthen upwind of the islands Sunday and early next week.

Due to a blocking pattern over the Pacific, only very small pulses of northwest swell are expected through the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

