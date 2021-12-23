Tributes
Episode 93: Scoring Goals with Chardonnay Curran

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas came early for an outstanding Hawaii athlete!  Chardonnay Curran and her parents join us on ‘Muthaship’.

The 22-year-old just found out she’s been drafted to play professional soccer in Kansas City.

Chardonnay discovered her love for soccer ever since she started playing at a young age.

Curran played for Campbell High School and the University of Oregon where she caught the eye of scouts.

