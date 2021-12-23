Episode 93: Scoring Goals with Chardonnay Curran

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas came early for an outstanding Hawaii athlete! Chardonnay Curran and her parents join us on ‘Muthaship’.

The 22-year-old just found out she’s been drafted to play professional soccer in Kansas City.

Chardonnay discovered her love for soccer ever since she started playing at a young age.

Curran played for Campbell High School and the University of Oregon where she caught the eye of scouts.

