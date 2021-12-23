DOH cluster report: Over 150 COVID cases traced to restaurants, nightclubs on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s weekly cluster report show a large number of cases tied to restaurants, bars and nightclubs on Oahu and Maui. There was also a high case count tied to educational settings.

In the report posted on Dec. 23, DOH said they identified eight clusters with 44 cases among restaurants on Oahu. Bars and nightclubs had two different clusters with 94 total cases to them. Meanwhile, 65 cases in five clusters were linked to educational settings.

On Maui, three clusters with a total of 20 infections were linked to restaurants.

On Kauai, a social gathering with five cases was also classified as a cluster.

Hawaii Island was the only county with no clusters over the last 14 days.

DOH officials also acknowledged the importance of churches and other faith-based settings especially during the holidays. They say such places are vulnerable to COVID spread, and urge worshipers to use their best judgement and protect themselves with common safe practices.

“Many places of worship have been proactive in creating safe environments during regular services and particularly for holiday practices & traditions to protect their members, visitors, and staff,” the report said.

Read the full cluster report below:

