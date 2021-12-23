Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Despite Omicron spread, travelers continue to flock to Hawaii for the holidays

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel during the holidays has likely already reached its peak, and it’s happening during a surge of COVID-19 infections on the islands.

In the past week, the state has had more than 30,000 travelers screened for Safe Travels daily. That’s more than what Hawaii saw the week of Thanksgiving.

Leaders with the hotel industry say they are watching cases closely and are making sure that they are reminding visitors to be safe — but most travel-related cases aren’t from visitors.

Health officials say they urge residents to be extra careful when they return home.

On Kauai, over half of the 41 newly reported cases today are travel-related.

“If you look at the Department of Health dashboard, you can see it’s quite evident that the large part of any introduced infection into the community here is due by returning residents more than it is by travelers,” said DeWolfe Miller, a epidemiologist and professor with the University of Hawaii.

“Christmas, we usually, you know, travel,” said Henrietta Mei, a visitor from Massachusetts. “So that’s why we decided to come now. But then Omicron comes up and everything is already booked. So we just come by faith.”

Some visitors said they feel that, despite a local surge, Hawaii is one of the safest destinations.

“The Health Department in Hawaii has done a marvelous job of screening,” said Marsha Barton, a visitor from California. “Maybe if it was another destination, we might not be going right now.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains battered Maui and Hawaii Island, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii...
Flood advisory canceled for Hawaii Island, but threat of heavy rain persists
Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of ‘exponential’ spread in coming weeks
Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.
40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says

Latest News

The interior of a hospital.
Staffing already stretched thin as Hawaii hospitals gear up for flood of new admissions
As of now, the University of Hawaii is slated to resume full in-person instruction by Spring...
As UH extends telework policy, epidemiologist weighs in on future of in-person instruction
Hawaii Pacific Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines
LIST: Where to get a booster shot amid Omicron variant concerns
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said the Omicron variant is particularly concerning...
Amid Omicron fears, DOH recommends boosters for anyone 18 and up