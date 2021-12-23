Tributes
California’s Sierra Canyon wins 2021 ‘Iolani Classic

The 2021 'Iolani Classic wrapped up Wednesday night with California's Sierra Canyon taking the Championship over Virginia's St. Paul VI.
The 2021 ‘Iolani Classic wrapped up Wednesday night with California’s Sierra Canyon taking the Championship over Virginia’s St. Paul VI.('Iolani Classic)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 ‘Iolani Classic wrapped up Wednesday night with California’s Sierra Canyon taking the Championship over Virginia’s St. Paul VI.

The Trailblazers took down St. Paul VI, 52-49 at the ‘Iolani Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers were led by Nebraska commit Ramel Lloyd who tallied a game-high 20 points while Bronny James — son of Los Angles Lakers Lebron James — added nine points and two assists.

In the consolation contest, host school ‘Iolani fell to Oregon’s Central Catholic, 62-44.

Leading the way for the Raiders was a standout performance from guard Aaron Claytor who netted a team-high 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

