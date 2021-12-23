California’s Sierra Canyon wins 2021 ‘Iolani Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 ‘Iolani Classic wrapped up Wednesday night with California’s Sierra Canyon taking the Championship over Virginia’s St. Paul VI.

The Trailblazers took down St. Paul VI, 52-49 at the ‘Iolani Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers were led by Nebraska commit Ramel Lloyd who tallied a game-high 20 points while Bronny James — son of Los Angles Lakers Lebron James — added nine points and two assists.

In the consolation contest, host school ‘Iolani fell to Oregon’s Central Catholic, 62-44.

Leading the way for the Raiders was a standout performance from guard Aaron Claytor who netted a team-high 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

