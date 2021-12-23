‘Bows basketball adds point guard to roster ahead of Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team makes a mid-season acquisition, adding another weapon to their arsenal.

Head Coach Eran Ganot announced that Arizona native Justus Jackson will be joining the Rainbow Warriors basketball program and is eligible to play immediately with four seasons left of eligibility.

Justus lands in Manoa from DME Academy in Melbourne, Florida where current Rainbow Warrior and new teammate Junior Madut attended.

The six foot one point guard played three years as a starter at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona — leading the Tigers to a pair of appearances in the 5a State Basketball Championship games.

Jackson averaged 14 points per game in his three years at Millennium, but posted 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his Junior season.

Jackson would then play his Senior year at Eduprize prep in Gilbert, Arizona where he would average 19.6 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 84 percent at the charity stripe.

Justus acquired around 10 offers from a multitude of schools in the Big West, WCC, Big Sky and WAC.

Jackson’s athletic family runs deep as Jackson’s father Chris is a Former NFL wide receiver and current assistant coach for the Chicago Bears.

