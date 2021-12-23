Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - With some holiday gifts still in transit, some law enforcement agencies stepped up their game against thieves.

Police targeted porch pirates by leaving packages with tracking devices in front of houses.

“We’re going to a prearranged residence with the homeowner’s consent. They are a prior victim of either mail theft or package theft. We place the package at the front door, and we wait for the signal to go off,” officer Andrei Bratiloveanu said.

Officers in plain clothes riding in an unmarked black van delivered the box with a GPS tracker.

It’s left at a home near police headquarters where porch pirates have hit twice before.

The FedEx package contained iPhones and other popular gifts. Now comes the waiting game.

“Dispatch will get the notification that the package has moved, and they’re able to relay to officers at what speed and which direction the package is going in,” Bratiloveanu said.

One the package is stolen, an alarm sounds on dispatchers’ computers. Notifications that it’s on the move are received on officers’ cell phones.

The bait packages work. A video from the same house almost two weeks ago shows when a suspect nabbed a different bait box.

The man was tracked and arrested at a park as he opened the package minutes later. Since the bait package has more than a $1,000 worth of goods, it’s a felony.

Anaheim police plan to use the high-tech crime-fighting tool year-round.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.
40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 961 new COVID infections; 2 additional fatalities
Heavy rains battered Maui and Hawaii Island, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii...
Flood advisory canceled for Hawaii Island, but threat of heavy rain persists
Police were at the scene of the crash in Kailua Wednesday evening.
1 dead following crash involving motorcyclist in Kailua; police on scene
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation

Latest News

Hawaii counts 74 cases of Omicron, but experts say it’s likely already the dominant variant
Hawaii counts 74 cases of Omicron, but experts say it’s likely already the dominant variant
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2021)
Thursday's forecast
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist, lighter winds due just before the weekend
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19